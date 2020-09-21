Large school season kickoff features Legacy, Lufkin in Game of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The wait is over for 6A and 5A teams and what better way to showcase the second opening week of the very different 2020 UIL football season than with the Red Zone Game of the Week between Tyler Legacy and Lufkin.
The two East Texas schools have not played each other since 2015. Lufkin won the back and forth score fest 52-49. According to Lone Star Football Network the Pack lead the overall series 38-16-1. The last time Legacy won in the series was a 2013 42-30 victory.
The Red Raiders come in to 2020 with a new name and a new coach. Joe Willis was hired in January to take over for Kurt Traylor, who left to join his brother Jeff on staff at UTSA. The team’s only work so far leading up to the game has been inner squad after Nacogdoches was forced to cancel on the scrimmage with the Red Raiders last week.
The Red Raiders went 6-5 last year, losing in the Bi-District Round of the playoffs. That is the same round where the Pack saw their season come to an end with an overtime loss to Texas High.
The Panthers will be looking for their third straight district title in 2020. They enter the game following a 7-7 tie with Huntsville in their scrimmage this past week. They will feature University of Washington commit Caleb Berry on offense and the defense will be anchored by Wilburn Smallwood.
Kickoff from Rose Stadium in Tyler Friday night is 7:30 PM.
