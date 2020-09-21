Josh Abbott lends endorsement to Save our Stages Act to provide grants to live venue operators & talent reps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Josh Abbott joined Senator John Cornyn to discuss a bill he proposed with Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar to aid parts of the entertainment industry impacted by COVID-19.
“I appreciate you and the Senator from Minnesota for putting this together,” Abbott told Cornyn in a virtual conversation. “This is a little victory. This is something I feel like we can all agree on, because music is a part of the arts, right? It’s part of our culture.”
The bill is titled the “Save our Stages Act” and would allocate $10 billion in grants from the Small Business Administration to “eligible live venue operators, producers, promoters, or talent representatives to address the economic effects of the COVID-19.”
“It’s not just guys like you who are the headliner or the people in the band, but the folks who get the lighting and the sound system and all the logistics and everything it takes you to put on a show,” Cornyn said.
Cornyn said he’s finding support from a majority of the Senate and much of the House. He emphasized that the bill would support not just music venues but those that provide stages for symphonies, Broadway shows and others.
“My hope is we’ll come together and pass one last [Coronavirus relief] bill that leaves before the election that will include the Save our Stages Act," Cornyn said.
The SOS Act has been referred to the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
To view the bill and its status, click here.
