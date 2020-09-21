Gilmer man accused of sharing nude videos of young girl

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Gilmer man accused of sharing nude videos of a young girl with an undercover officer.
Michael John Parker, 41, is charged with sexual exploitation of children and transportation of child pornography.
According to arrest paperwork, Parker shared the videos on a website with an undercover officer. Authorities then were able to trace an IP address to a Gilmer address.
On Sept. 3, agents with Homeland Security searched the home and talked to Parker. The complaint states Parker admitted to recording the footage by hiding a recording device in a restroom. He also admitted to emailing the file to multiple third parties.
Parker was arrested on Sept. 3 and booked into the Harrison County Jail. He was indicted in federal court on Sept. 17.
