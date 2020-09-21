Tropical Storm Beta is nearing the Texas Coast this afternoon and should move inland this evening between Rockport and Pt. Lavaca as a Tropical Storm with winds near 45-50 mph. Good news is the winds are not stronger than that, but the rainfall is expected to cause some flooding along with a surge of water along the coast. As far as East Texas is concerned, Beta will have minimal impacts on us. Generally we are looking at tropical rainfall through Wednesday with totals ranging from 1″ to 3″. Some may get more and a few locations, over NW counties, may see less, but a good soaking is almost certain. As we head into late week, the sun is expected to return with warmer afternoon temperatures. Morning lows will remain in the 60s and highs should stay in the 70s through Thursday afternoon, then warm into the lower to middle 80s by Friday and stay there through early next week. Another cold front is expected Sunday morning. We could see a few isolated thundershowers in the morning with the passage of the front, but the rain will end quickly and the sun will return just as quickly. Fall 2020 begins tomorrow!!! Enjoy the cooler temperatures.