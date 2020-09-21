Brownsboro ISD campuses remaining closed as investigation continues into odor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro ISD campuses will remain closed Tuesday after an odor at the stadium caused students to feel sick during the football game Friday night.
Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Dr. Keri Hampton told Blake Holland on East Texas Now that EMS, nurses, and trainers treated students who felt ill. Some students were sent to the hospital for treatment but they have been released.
Hampton said Friday they smelled something, thought it could be a gas leak, and turned the gas off. Testing done by Atmos Energy on Friday evening revealed it was not a gas leak but the cause of the smell has not been determined.
The school was closed Monday and will remain closed Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.