Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Northern and central counties will see partly sunny skies today with a few spotty showers possible. Further south, skies will be much cloudier, and showers are far more likely. Temperatures for all of us will range from the upper 70s to low 80s and winds will be gusty. Rain chances increase Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as Tropical Storm Beta moves closer to the Texas coastline. Even though this storm isn’t the strongest, it is very slow moving which means long periods of heavy rainfall are expected through midweek. Be aware of the possibility of localized flash flooding! Skies will start to clear out by Thursday and Friday. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out for the start of next weekend.