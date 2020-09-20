Rusk County OEM: 4 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck involving pickup, 18-wheeler

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Highway 43 and FM 1251 in Rusk County Saturday morning.
According to a post on the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, firefighters with the Henderson Fire Department and the Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Five minutes later, first responders were at the scene, the Facebook page stated. The crash involved a pickup and an 18-wheeler.
The post stated that four people were injured, but their conditions are unknown at this time. No one was trapped in their vehicle after the wreck.
One of the roads was blocked until the wreck was cleared.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.