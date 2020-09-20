3 Rusk County fire departments battle structure, grass fire on FM 1249

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three Rusk County fire departments battled a large fire on FM 1249 Sunday afternoon that included a large RV motor home, a shop, and about three acres of land.
According to a post on the Crims Chapel Facebook page, the Crims Chapel, Kilgore, and Elderville fire departments responded to a report of a mobile home fire in the 6600 block of FM 1249 in Rusk County.
When the fire units got to the scene, firefighters found that a large RV motor home, an adjacent shop building, and about three acres of grass and wooded areas on fire.
“The fire was extinguished without incident, and no injuries were reported,” the Facebook post stated.
