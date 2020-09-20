1 person shot in ‘road rage’ incident at ATV park in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -A medical helicopter airlifted a shooting victim to a Beaumont hospital after the individual was shot in what the Newton County Sheriff’s Office described as a road rage incident.
According to a press release, at about 1:42 p.m. Saturday, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call about a shooting at the Sabine ATV Park in Burkeville.
Witnesses told law enforcement officers that an individual driving an ATV passed another ATV in an unsafe manner, and “road rage ensued.” During a fight between the two parties, a man was shot, the press release stated.
First responders at the scene requested a medevac for the shooting victim, who was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. At the time the press release was issued, the victim was in stable condition and undergoing surgery.
A private vehicle transported the alleged shooter to a nearby hospital.
“No names are being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation,” the press release stated.
