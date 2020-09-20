Manufacturing source of ammunition shortage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A rush on ammunition sales months ago caused many East Texas suppliers to limit how much customers could buy at any one time.
Though that rush is over, ammunition is still somewhat hard to get for various calibers.
Signs limiting how many boxes customers could buy were in every store that carried firearms ammunition months ago. But signs are still up today at ‘Ark-La-Tex Guns and More’ in Gilmer. And though guns sales have been good, some ammunition is still hard to get.
“It’s been great, times have been great, but when you can’t get stuff it makes it hard on us. A lot of first time people coming in wanting to put together deer rifles and scopes,” says Logan Green of Ark-La-Tex Guns and More.
But it isn’t to stop from customers from hoarding, it’s because manufacturing can’t keep up with the demand.
“We have a place that makes their own ammo and they can’t get the bullets and primer and stuff like that in order to make the ammo and ship it out. They say they don’t know when they’re going to get the stuff to make the ammo,” Green says.
Often the same customers come in asking the same question. Any ammo today?
While gun sales continue to be good, Green often gives the same answer on ammunition, for whatever caliber it is. None in yet.
“When you can’t hardly get guns and ammo, ammo’s almost impossible to get, it makes it tough,” Logan says.
