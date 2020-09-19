Whitehouse REC delivers supplies to families affected by Hurricane Laura

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After gathering supplies over the last week, community members met this morning to deliver resources to families in Louisiana impacted by hurricane Laura.
Thirty members from the Whitehouse REC, Crossroads Church of Tyler, and the J Star Ministries of Longview drove down to Sulphur, Louisiana to deliver supplies and help families still struggling following the hurricane. Whitehouse rec director, Anthony Johnson describes an experience he had when assisting a family in need.
“Right now the home that were at, it’s a family and they were crying when a team of 20 people rolled up here that they’ve never met before and just came in and said okay, you guys rest for a little bit. Let us get to work.”
Volunteers helped cut down trees and hand out supplies to those that were impacted by the hurricane.
