SFA adds marquee matchup with University of Memphis to November schedule

From the Stephen F. Austin State University Athletics Department
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The SFA football team secured a marquee opponent to fill one more date on its 2020 fall non-conference schedule and will travel to face the University of Memphis inside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on November 21. The game represents the ninth contest on SFA’s fall schedule, six of which take place on the road.
Additionally, the Lumberjacks booked their third home game of the fall non-conference schedule, agreeing to host Pittsburg State on November 14 inside Homer Bryce Stadium.
Memphis and SFA will be meeting for just the second time in program history, with the first matchup taking place in 1959 when Memphis was known as Memphis State. In that matchup, the Tigers beat the Lumberjacks by a score of 25-6.
The Lumberjacks and Gorillas will be meeting for the first time in program history. Network details, kickoff time, and ticket information for that game can be found on sfajacks.com as it becomes available.
Memphis is the alma mater of SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. Ivey was a punter and letter winner for the Tigers from 2002 to 04.