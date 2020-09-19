Ruth Bader Ginsburg vigil in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community members gathered in downtown Tyler to remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her passing Friday.
Organizers brought this event together to honor Ginsburg and a few speakers said a few words about what Ginsburg meant to them. Participant, Jan Siard explains how she felt when she heard the news.
“My heart broke for women everywhere who Ruth Bader Ginsburg represented us. [She] was everything we wanted our daughters to grow up to be.”
Participants were given purple ribbons and some participants also displayed hand-made signs.
