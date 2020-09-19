Fans, students complain of gas smell at Brownsboro game, several checked by EMS

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - After numerous people complained about a natural gas smell inside the stadium at the Brownsboro football game Friday night, firefighters came to the scene to investigate.
The Brownsboro school district posted on Facebook that firefighters did not find a leak and gave clearance. Hwever, they said that following the halftime performance, some of the band and drill team members began to feel sick. Medical professionals are checking those students, they said. All band and drill team students were released to the high school to be picked up.
In a follow-up comment, the district posted:
“We’ve had a few questions regarding calling the game or making an announcement. Once we knew students weren’t feeling well, our focus was on treating our kids that weren’t well. If we had called the game, it would have been a mass exit and chaos. So we wanted to try and isolate the situation and treat those effected immediately.”
and in a later comment,
“...the gas was shut off. As soon as officials knew of the smell, they starting (sic) working to get it turned off.”
Numerous commenters who said they were at the game complained of smelling the gas scent themselves, but none reported feeling sick or being taken for medical treatment.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.