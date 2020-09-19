Brownsboro ISD: Students taken to hospital after ‘possible gas leak’ at football game have been released

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - All of the Brownsboro ISD students who were taken to local hospitals for further evaluation after a possible natural gas leak that occurred at the BISD football game Friday have been cleared and released, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
“We are so thankful to let our community know that all students that were transported last night for further evaluation have been cleared and released,” a post on the Brownsboro ISD Facebook page stated. “Thank you to our community for your prayers and well wishes you have given them in the last 12 hours.”
In the Facebook post, Brownsboro ISD’s administration also thanked the many first responders who showed up at the football stadium to help.
“We also want to give a BIG shout-out to all the first responders,” the Facebook post stated. “They came from every direction last night and didn’t miss a beat. From the fire department to the city leaders, our campus nurses, EMTs, trainers, police, and school administrators and directors, etc. – THANK YOU. You were swift to respond and gave excellent care to our students.”
The Facebook post went on to say that the cause of what Brownsboro ISD described as a “possible gas leak” is still unknown and under investigation at this time. KLTV News has reached out to Brownsboro Fire Rescue fore more information.
“We encourage you to monitor and out-of-the-norm symptoms (dizziness and major headaches) with your students,” the Facebook post stated.
On Friday, the Brownsboro school district posted on Facebook that firefighters did not find a leak and gave clearance. However, they said that following the halftime performance, some of the band and drill team members began to feel sick. The post stated medical professionals were checking those students out.
Brownsboro ISD released the remaining band and drill team students to the high school, so they could be picked up by their parents, a previous Facebook post stated.
In a follow-up comment, the district posted:
“We’ve had a few questions regarding calling the game or making an announcement. Once we knew students weren’t feeling well, our focus was on treating our kids that weren’t well. If we had called the game, it would have been a mass exit and chaos. So we wanted to try and isolate the situation and treat those effected immediately.”
Many parents expressed their dissatisfaction and disagreement with the way Brownsboro ISD handled the situation in the comments section under the above-quoted Facebook post. Others defended the way the school district handled the incident.
