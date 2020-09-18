Tyler ISD superintendent: Active COVID-19 cases are below 1 percent of district’s population

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD has started tracking its active COVID-19 cases online, and the numbers show that the school district has done a good job of slowing the spread of the coronavirus with the various CDC-recommended practices that are in place.
Dr. Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD’s superintendent spoke with Good morning East Texas anchor Erika Bazaldua Friday morning as part of the ongoing Open Campus series.
Crawford said Tyler ISD has about 20,000 students, teachers, staff members, and maintenance workers. He added that, right now, TISD’s COVID-19 cases are about six-hundredths of one percent of the school district’s total population.
“Tracking the numbers online was a good way to be transparent with our community, our parents, and our students about what we’ve got going on,” Crawford said. “We’ve got great numbers because of the things we have in place like facial coverings, social distancing, and good hygienic practices.”
The numbers also show that not all of Tyler ISD’s campuses have been affected by COVID-19.
In addition to dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tyler ISD’s faculty and staff are also well aware that the flu season will be starting soon. Crawford said school districts have decades of experience in dealing with outbreaks of illnesses like the flu.
Tyler ISD’s superintendent said the school district’s leadership is urging everyone to get their flu shots as soon as possible.
In response to a question about food insecurity, Crawford said that students with Tyler ISD’s two high school campuses will be joining forces with the East Texas Food Bank to collect food for people in need of help. He added they are trying to take a more digital approach to the food drive this year to avoid bringing any more outside items to TISD campuses than necessary.
The results of the food drive will be announced at the Oct. 2 football game between Tyler Legacy High School and Tyler High School.
