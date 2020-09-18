Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeking ID of suspect in shooting on Highway 64

The sheriff’s office said Deputies learned that the victim was driving an 18-wheeler tanker truck southbound on Loop 323 near E. Commerce St. The suspect was driving a late model Ford F-250 in the adjacent lane. Both vehicles turned left onto Old Henderson Hwy and then left onto Hwy 64. As they continued east on Hwy 64, they neared the intersection of Spur 248. At this time, shots were fired from the F-250 toward the tanker truck. One of the shots shattered the driver’s side mirror and fragments of glass struck the victim. The Ford F-250 continued east on Hwy 64 and fled the area. The victim sustained minor injuries.