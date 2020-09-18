Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeking ID of suspect in shooting on Highway 64

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance identifying a suspect who they said fired shots at a tanker truck on Highway 64 early Friday.
According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, Deputies responded to a deadly conduct report near the intersection of State Highway 64 East and Spur 248 in the Chapel Hill area. Upon their arrival, the victim was contacted at this location.
The sheriff’s office said Deputies learned that the victim was driving an 18-wheeler tanker truck southbound on Loop 323 near E. Commerce St. The suspect was driving a late model Ford F-250 in the adjacent lane. Both vehicles turned left onto Old Henderson Hwy and then left onto Hwy 64. As they continued east on Hwy 64, they neared the intersection of Spur 248. At this time, shots were fired from the F-250 toward the tanker truck. One of the shots shattered the driver’s side mirror and fragments of glass struck the victim. The Ford F-250 continued east on Hwy 64 and fled the area. The victim sustained minor injuries.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle is described as a late model Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch, dark blue or black in color, with running boards and a brush guard. The rear bumper is possibly equipped with aftermarket lighting.
If you have any information concerning this case, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
