Payne Springs City Hall couple arrested for abuse of office
Michael Steven Juica, Karen Juica (Source: Henderson Co Sheriff's Office)
By Carrie Provinsal | September 18, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 9:15 AM

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Two people serving Payne Springs City Hall were arrested for abuse of office and forgery.

City Council member Michael Steven Juica, 66, and Karen Juica, 59, were arrested Thursday.

Michael Juica was a member of the city council and the supervisor for maintenance of vehicles.

Karen Juica was the former city judge and current city secretary, suspended of her duties as the investigation unfolded.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Henderson County Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Comptroller’s Office conducted the investigation.

Search warrants for City Hall and a residence were executed on Sept. 10.

The investigation is ongoing.

