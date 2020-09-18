Passenger dies in one-vehicle crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM-451, approximately two miles north of Elysian Fields in Harrison County, Thursday at 4:37 p.m.
The investigators' preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, Daniele Kathleen Fottenbury, 19, of Marshall was traveling east on FM-451. The roadway curved and the driver crossed the center stripe, overcorrected, and entered the south bar ditch in a left side skid. The vehicle rolled multiple times.
The driver was transported to Good Shepherd Marshall in stable condition. A passenger in her vehicle, identified as Nickolas Joseph Fottenbury was pronounced at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
