Passenger dies in one-vehicle crash in Harrison County

Passenger dies in one-vehicle crash in Harrison County
By Carrie Provinsal | September 18, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 9:47 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM-451, approximately two miles north of Elysian Fields in Harrison County, Thursday at 4:37 p.m. 

The investigators' preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, Daniele Kathleen Fottenbury, 19, of Marshall was traveling east on FM-451.  The roadway curved and the driver crossed the center stripe, overcorrected, and entered the south bar ditch in a left side skid.  The vehicle rolled multiple times. 

The driver was transported to Good Shepherd Marshall in stable condition.  A passenger in her vehicle, identified as Nickolas Joseph Fottenbury was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.