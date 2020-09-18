One drowning, another saved from drowning by Cajun navy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the last 4 days, East Texans have joined forces with the ‘Cajun navy’ in an effort to help those who have been effected by hurricane ‘Sally’s’ aftermath.
In Alabama, rescue efforts continue, with injured and near drowning victims saved.
But with those successes also come tragedy’s.
Still working to rescue people trapped in high water areas near Foley and Gulf Shores Alabama, the Cajun navy has been working on very little sleep.
“We did a ton of water rescues. Rescuing women, children , men, animals, when a neighborhood was flooding,” said rescue volunteer Ryan Nichols.
Working now with Alabama firefighters, they go neighborhood to neighborhood, house to house.
They rescued one man had his boat capsize with his cousin on board.
“We went and did a rescue with a gentleman that almost drowned, and his cousin ended up drowning. The man came back up swam back up luckily he had a life jacket on. But he was in really bad shape,” Nichols says.
The man’s cousin according to firefighters was found washed up on a dry bank.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done out in southern Alabama. Electricity is out. We don’t know when it’s going to come back on. There’s wellness checks there’s houses that have been destroyed,” Ryan says.
The team remains on standby to help with rescue operations as needed.
