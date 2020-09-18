Nacogdoches ISD cancels scrimmage game with Tyler Legacy High School

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches football team has canceled their scrimmage against Tyler Legacy and their first game of the year against Greenville.
The district confirmed the news Friday afternoon, just hours before the Dragons scrimmage at Rose Stadium.
The cancelation is due to COVID 19 cases inside the program.
The district could not confirm if the October 2 game in Lufkin would be canceled. Lufkin Coach Todd Quick said they are looking for a backup if that is the case.
A number of smaller schools in East Texas have been forced to cancel games this year, but the Dragons become the first 5A school in the region to do so.
