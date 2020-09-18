Man who kidnapped, robbed Uber driver avoids jailtime

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested in October 2018 for robbing an Uber driver and taking his vehicle has pleaded guilty and received his sentence.
Richard Darby has pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and received a six-year deferred ajudication sentence. Charges for unlawful use of a motor vehicle were dropped. The victim did not want to testify and asked the DA to agree to this sentence.
Darby has been in and out of the VA hospital for mental health, it was noted.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incident in 2018, deputies were alerted by a 911 call that an Uber driver from Tarrant County had been kidnapped and his vehicle stolen by a person he picked up as a fare.
The victim stated he had been dispatched to an address in Bedford, Texas, and, after making the pickup, the suspect, identified as Darby, had allegedly instructed the driver to go to Shreveport, where the suspect’s family had been killed.
The Sheriff’s Office said upon arrival in Shreveport, the suspect stated to the driver that he was to go back to Fort Worth. The driver stated the suspect placed a knife to his throat and ordered him out of the vehicle, while still in motion as he was heading back.
