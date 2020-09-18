International investigation leads to Longview man’s child porn conviction

According to information presented at trial, the investigation of Charles Orange originated as a lead from Operation Blackwrist. Named after a bracelet worn by one of the victims, Operation Blackwrist was launched by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in 2017 following the discovery of material depicting the abuse of 11 boys, all under 13 years old. The material - first identified on the dark web - originated from a subscription-based website with nearly 63,000 users worldwide. For years, the site had published new material weekly, with the abuser taking great care to avoid detection, often masking the children and leaving very few visual or audio clues. Officers relied on the physical traits of the children to track their ongoing abuse and reached out to the global police community for help.