4-ingredient baked omelet by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier | September 18, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 5:45 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is an easy meal not just for breakfast, but anytime!

Ingredients:

6 to 8 eggs

1 cup of shredded cheese (cheddar, Mexican blend, etc.)

1/2 cup of milk

1 cup of cooked sausage or bacon, crumbled

1 cup of frozen pepper/onion blend (or chop your own fresh)

Method:

Heat oven to 350. Spray a baking dish or iron skillet with cooking spray, or spread with butter.

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Pour into the baking dish or skillet, and bake for 40 minutes or until the center is no longer jiggly when shaken.

NOTE: You can customize this omelet by adding different veggies or meats, or leaving meat out to make it vegetarian.

Top with a dollop of sour cream, guacamole, or a sprinkle of cheese, if desired. Enjoy!

