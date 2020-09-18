Grapeland ISD superintendent troubleshoots issues with students struggling online

GRAPELAND, Texas (KTRE) -Grapeland ISD Superintendent Don Jackson told East Texas Now he personally called 41 students, and 23 of those made the decision to return to the classroom.
Jackson said due to online connectivity issues, the best option for Grapeland students is classroom learning, especially for students who are struggling. However, a student’s success is the focus of choosing virtual or classroom learning.
Jackson said the district has only had two cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year and they are “holding steady”.
