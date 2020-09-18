Game between Winona, Alto canceled

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday football game between Winona and Alto has ben canceled.
“After meeting with school officials from Alto, Winona ISD has determined it would not be in the best interest of our students to participate in this contest” a statement on the Winona Facebook page said. “While this decision was not made lightly, the goal is to ensure that our students continue to stay safe and healthy.”
The district stated that tickets for this game can be exchanged for the next home game against Quitman or refunded at Winona High School.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.