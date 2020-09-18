Former Smith County jailer accused of relationship with inmate

Recently, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibility was made aware of an alleged improper sexual relationship between a Detention Officer and an inmate incarcerated in the Smith County Jail. During the course of this administrative investigation the Detention Officer was identified as Amanda Gayle Megrail – 25 of Lindale. It was later determined that this was, in fact, a criminal offense and the investigation was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office. Megrail was immediately placed on Administrative Leave without pay, pending the outcome of this investigation.