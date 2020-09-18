Former Smith County jailer accused of relationship with inmate

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office:
Recently, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibility was made aware of an alleged improper sexual relationship between a Detention Officer and an inmate incarcerated in the Smith County Jail. During the course of this administrative investigation the Detention Officer was identified as Amanda Gayle Megrail – 25 of Lindale. It was later determined that this was, in fact, a criminal offense and the investigation was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office. Megrail was immediately placed on Administrative Leave without pay, pending the outcome of this investigation.
On September 18, 2020 Smith County Investigators presented an arrest warrant affidavit to 241st State District Judge Jack Skeen. Subsequently, Judge Skeen issued an arrest warrant for the criminal offense of Violation of the Civil Rights of a Person in Custody (State Jail Felony) and set a bond of $50,000.
This afternoon, Amanda Megrail turned herself in at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody by Smith County Investigators for the aforementioned warrant and booked into the Smith County Jail. Megrail was also terminated from employment with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Larry Smith stated, “The conduct exhibited by this former Smith County Sheriff’s Office employee is unconscionable. We have always held our employees to a higher standard and will continue to do so. Conduct such as this will not be tolerated. The Rule of Law applies to everyone.”
