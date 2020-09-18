Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - It’s going to be a beautiful night for football tonight. If you’re headed out to a game, expect fair skies and fairly light winds. Temperatures will be falling into the 70s by game time and a few late games could see 60s by the end of the 4th quarter. Clear skies tonight lead to temperatures in the lower 60s tomorrow morning. It will be breezy at times Saturday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Expect a few more clouds on Sunday with a slight chance for rain, especially in southern counties. Rain chances will be increasing early next week with the development of a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will linger just offshore for several days with rain chances spreading into East Texas Monday through midweek. As the storm moves east of the Texas coast, more sunshine will be back in the forecast by the end of next week.