3 arrested in connection with Nacogdoches church vandalism case

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people in connection with a June 1 incident in which someone painted offensive and profane language on a church’s exterior and its digital sign.
Sydney Faye Fenton, 18, Joshua Michael Shelton, 22, and Garrett Joseph Simms, 21, all of Nacogdoches, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief of a worship center, which is a state jail felony.
According to a press release, NCSO deputies went to check out a report of criminal mischief at a church on FM 1212 on June 1.
They discovered that during the night time hours of May 31 or the early morning hours of June 1, a suspect or suspects went onto the church property and vandalized the worship center by painting profane and offensive language on the exterior of the building, a digital sign, and other items belonging to the church.
The sheriff’s office got a break in the case last week when Shelton, one of the suspects, was arrested for assault-family violence. NCSO investigators interviewed him after his arrest, and he confessed to being involved in the vandalism, the press release stated.
During their investigation, NCSO investigators identified two additional suspects.
“Both of the suspects were interviewed by investigators where they confessed to the crime,” the press release stated. “All three suspects were arrested this week for the vandalism that occurred at the church.”
