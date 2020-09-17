WEBXTRA: Pine Tree ISD superintendent discusses proposal to arm teachers

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A school district in Longview has taken its first step toward arming teachers with handguns.
The proposal for The Guardian Program was brought before the Pine Tree ISD School Board during Monday night’s meeting. If approved, there would be an application process and training would be required.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Superintendent Steve Clugston about The Guardian Program.
“It’s another layer of safety we’re considering implementing,” Clugston said. “It’s a program where certain staff members who have gone through the proper training and vetting and have the proper background actually have access to firearms on campus. Most of them wouldn’t be ones that would be carried on their person — especially if they’re teaching a class and working with kids. They might have access to it in a biometric safe hidden somewhere in their location.”
The district says The Guardian Program would be an addition to school resource officers already on campus.
“Everyone knows who they are. They’re a presence. And The Guardian Program, it’s the unknown presence. Nobody knows who those people are except for the team members and the safety team. So they’re the unknown factor that can step in in case of a tragic event if needed,” Clugston said.
For now, the district is only exploring the idea of arming teachers.
“To see if this is something that really protects our kids and our staff a little more,” Clugston said.
The proposal is in the early stages and Clugston said the school board has asked the district to develop a plan to be presented to the board for consideration.
“We’ll take the next two, maybe three months to put that together,” Clugston said.
Pine Tree ISD will be looking to other districts in East Texas and across the state that have implemented similar programs.
“We’ll look at several around the state and figure out which pieces fit us the best, and we’ll put that together and bring it to our Board,” Clugston said. “Assuming our Board approved it at that time, then we could start implementing some of our main team leaders on that in the spring and just probably have a very partial implementation in the spring maybe. Then we’d do most of our main training in the summer with everybody else and look for a fall implementation on the full scope of it."
