WATCH: Pine Tree ISD superintendent talks continued vigilance, upcoming football season

“We’re out and about and on campuses every day and trying to get by every every room. That’s for several reasons. Not only to build a relationship with the kids and the teachers, (but) see if they have any needs. Also to help remind. You know, there’s a lot of kids here. We’ve got over 4,500 kids. So you know everybody needs a reminder," Clugston said. "Our kids and our staff has done a great job. And it’s just a matter of us remaining diligent and we kind of help police each other. We remind each other. If I walk out and I haven’t got it pulled up, you know, somebody’s gonna, ‘hey don’t forget your mask.’ It’s kind of that atmosphere that we create. Everybody works real hard to work together to make sure that happens. I’ve even seen it carry over to some of our kids, where they’re reminding each other. A that’s kind of what you want. You know it’s kind of a team effort, I guess you would say.”