WATCH: Pine Tree ISD superintendent talks continued vigilance, upcoming football season

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott continued to stress the importance of Texans remaining diligent with health and safety measures while combating COVID-19 at a press conference on Thursday. Pine Tree ISD continues to do the same and encourages everyone to work together to do their part in preventing the spread of the disease.
Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district works to make sure students are careful and mindful about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing protocols.
“We’re out and about and on campuses every day and trying to get by every every room. That’s for several reasons. Not only to build a relationship with the kids and the teachers, (but) see if they have any needs. Also to help remind. You know, there’s a lot of kids here. We’ve got over 4,500 kids. So you know everybody needs a reminder," Clugston said. "Our kids and our staff has done a great job. And it’s just a matter of us remaining diligent and we kind of help police each other. We remind each other. If I walk out and I haven’t got it pulled up, you know, somebody’s gonna, ‘hey don’t forget your mask.’ It’s kind of that atmosphere that we create. Everybody works real hard to work together to make sure that happens. I’ve even seen it carry over to some of our kids, where they’re reminding each other. A that’s kind of what you want. You know it’s kind of a team effort, I guess you would say.”
With Pine Tree’s first varsity football scrimmage happening Friday night, Clugston also talked about following guidelines set up by the UIL to protect players and fans at games.
“One thing that we’ve all said is we want to make sure we do things right so our kids get the opportunity to play. And I refuse to allow them to not be able to play because we didn’t do our job. And so we take the protocols that UIL has required us to follow, we’re going to take those real serious. We’ve got people at the front gate. We’ve got extra administrators on duty at games. We’ll have extra administrators on-duty at football games reminding people. Fortunately, our community has been very good about doing everything they can to oblige what we’re asking them to do," he said.
