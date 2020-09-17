Tyler artists excited to participate in city mural

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Looking ahead to the weekend, the “Keep Tyler Beautiful” committee is having community members paint a mural on Loop 323 in Tyler.
Due to inclement weather, artists did not show up to sketch Thursday. However, the 520 feet of mural space between Fry Street and New Copeland Road will be sketched on Saturday. Artists say they’re excited to be a part of this project that will be seen for years to come.
“For people to be interested and gravitated to my work and for me to be able to do it in public, as an artist you want to put your stuff where people can see it,” Daryll Phillips said.
“I think it’s a great compliment because I think the city recognizes how important it is to work and support local talent,” artist, Dace Kidd said.
Artists will begin painting in the coming days and the final mural will be completed in October.
