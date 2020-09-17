Trial date pushed to spring for Whitehouse man accused of killing 2

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial for a Whitehouse man accused of shooting and killing two on Ridgewood Drive in Tyler is now set for spring of 2021.
Harvey Louis Martin, 54, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Krista Newman and Caleb McGrady.
In a hearing held over Zoom in Judge Jack Skeen’s court Thursday, prosecuting attorney Heath Chamness said DNA results were pending with DPS and would not be available until early October. He suggested a March trial date would be good timing so both sides could review the evidence.
Skeen set a pre-trial date of October 26 to get an update on the reports.
According to online records, Tyler police responded to an aggravated assault call in the 2300 block of Ridgewood Drive at about 2:18 Thursday morning. A press release stated that the TPD officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting.
A witness at the scene told the responding detective that a group of people, including the victims, were standing in the yard saying goodbye when the witness heard two gunshots. The witness looked up and saw Martin’s truck speeding off.
According to a previous report, Martin drove himself to the police department and turned himself in not long after the shooting was reported.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.