Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! A few light showers have already moved through portions of East Texas, so be sure to keep the umbrella close by. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy today and more scattered showers will be possible throughout the bulk of the afternoon and evening hours. Skies and dry up by Friday morning and temperatures are expected to start off a little cooler in the upper 60s. By the afternoon, a cold front will begin to dip south into East Texas and highs will likely only reach into the middle 80s for the northern half of the area. By the weekend, temperatures become much more comfortable with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s! First half of the next work week is looking good so far as well with plenty of sunshine sticking around as afternoon highs slowly climb back into the middle 80s.