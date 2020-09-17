Texas Tech Freshman designs runway line for New York Fashion Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While most high school seniors were prom dress shopping, Jillian Hackett was designing prom dresses.
The 18-year-old just started classes at Texas Tech University studying apparel design and manufacturing, but shes also just started some major career moves.
“It was always my goal to have clothing produced by the time I was 25 and now I am going to be 19 and have an exclusive dress sold halfway across the country," Hackett said.
Hackett entered a sketch contest with a company called, “All the Rage” located in West Virginia. Her prom dress sketch won and it will be sold through the company.
“It’s a purple magenta ball gown that had a bunch of different features to make it interchangeable, so you could have three dresses in one and I think that is something the judges really really liked," Hackett said.
In the coming months, she will have to work alongside production teams. But that’s not all.
They were so impressed, they asked her to develop an eight piece collection that would eventually be part of a New York Fashion week show next year.
“These are going to be shown at a runway show. At pier 59 studios, which is the place to show at. Christian Sirriano showed there,” Hackett said.
Her designs will be a part of the Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Hackett has a lot of work to do until then.
“I’m going to begin the process of making my drafts and patterns for this collection over thanks giving break. Then I will start producing them all by myself. Because I don’t have a production team, so I’ll be producing this all by myself.,” Hackett said.
Despite the hours to be put in, Hackett is excited and grateful for the opportunity to share her craft.
“I’m excited to show this which will be on a global scale. People are ready to see the next thing in fashion and I am very hopeful that the next thing is me," Hackett said.
