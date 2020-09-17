Texas soldier’s slaying inspires bid to expand military code

Texas soldier’s slaying inspires bid to expand military code
Forth Hood (Source: Telemundo60)
By Associated Press | September 17, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 2:46 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Congress is considering whether to expand measures aimed at preventing sexual assault and harassment involving U.S. military personnel.

A proposal introduced Wednesday comes amid a crescendo of calls for justice and with a congressional investigation underway of Fort Hood in Texas, where a soldier was slain.

The bill is named after soldier Vanessa Guillen, whose the Army says was killed by a fellow soldier. Guillen’s family says the other soldier harassed her.

The bipartisan bill is co-sponsored by Democrat Jackie Speier of California, and Republican Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma. It has at least 73 cosponsors.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.