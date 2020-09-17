Nacogdoches ISD superintendent explains reasoning behind delayed start of school year

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches ISD chose to delay their school start date twice before starting on Sept. 8.
Superintendent Dr. Gabiel Trujillo explained the decision behind the delay.
“Several things that were able to come -- one of which is our PPE equipment that we wanted to get our folks. For instance, we have the Z-Shield, which I have right here in front of me. One of the items we got from our teachers, we were waiting on these items to come in. Something pretty easy the teachers can use and be able to use for the instruction. Pretty dynamic piece of equipment for them, thinking about the safety. But also making sure that the students have the technology that we’ve ordered and making sure that we transfer all of that,” Trujillo said.
Trujillo said teachers had also been waiting on their portable devices so they could be ready to instruct completely virtually just in case schools have to be closed at any point during the school year due to COVID-19.
“When we started this year, the teachers did not have their portable devices. So in preparation for possibly or the inevitability that we will have to close down, hopefully not but if we did we our teachers would have the devices to be able to do their instruction virtually. The tools for, not only the PPE, but for instruction were able to come in and meet the needs for our teachers and prepare our students for a very safe learning environment," he said.
Trujillo said the delayed start also allowed the district to learn some things by watching other districts who started earlier.
“Number one was the personal protection shields that the classrooms were using were one of the items that we were able to look at. And actually go to visit some of our neighboring districts and visit with some of our superintendents. Also, Region Seven was tremendous in holding and hosting superintendent round-tables for us to have conversations. So having that item come in to be able to utilize them for the classrooms, and also the best practices for how to use those -- whether to have students carry them on their own or have them placed in the classroom, so it’d be easier to to sanitize and get them ready for the students,” Trujillo said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.