Man accused in Smith County convenience store murder wants a trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of shooting and killing another man at a convenience store said in court Thursday that he wants his case to go to trial.
James Robert Smith, 28, of Tyler, is charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in a hearing through Zoom in Judge Christi Kennedy’s court on Thursday.
During the two-minute hearing, Smith made it known he wanted the case to go to trial. Kennedy told him that his trial would likely not happen in 2020, due to the governor’s order on holding trials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a previous report, Smith was arrested in May 2019 following a shooting at Food Fast in the 11000 block of State Highway 64 West, which claimed the life of Donnavon Reese, 27.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.