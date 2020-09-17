Low participation numbers force Apple Springs to cancel remainder of 2020 football season

APPLE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - There will be no Friday night football lights in Apple Springs this year.
The district announced on Thursday that they were canceling the remainder of the 2020 football season. Superintendent and head coach Cody Moree said it was not COVID related.
“We are in a unique situation,” Moree said. "Enrollment is up in the district but our numbers for boys are low. We haven’t been able to field a junior high team for the past two years and it caught up with us. "
Apple Springs is in the 1A classification of the University Interscholastic League. Their snapshot number reported in 2019 for the 2020 realignment had 49 students listed for the high school.
“I am hopeful we bring the program back,” Moore said. “Our 5th and 6th grade classes are full of boys. Junior High should resume next year and I hope we build on that.”
