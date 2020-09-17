Lindale safety Airik Williams earns the Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Eagles are 2-1 and staved off a furious rally from the Van Vandals in week three.
On defense, the big plays and leadership of Airik Williams earned him the Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week. His coach is very high on the playmaker.
“He’s a special dude, really played a bunch of football games for us in the past three years. I think start at 25 going into last week so he loves football, he’s a really good young man, does a good job in the classroom," said Coach Chris Cochran. “Very coachable, just a special kid and one that we’re making sure not to take for granted the time that we have with him.”
“It’s just a fun game playing Van. I don’t really want to lose to them. I’ve lost to them the last two years so I knew I had to come out and do something to help our team win. I thought I was going to get three picks that’s what I had to do," said Williams.
Williams says he loves playing football, and the biggest reason why is because of team unity.
“Just be able to bond with my brothers and friends and create new bonds with people who move in and I can get to know them and just create a bond with them that’s unbreakable."
