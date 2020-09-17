Huntington off to best start in 15 years

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The last time the Huntington Red Devils started 2-0, the current seniors were just toddlers. Their coach Joshua Colvert was in his first year of coaching.
“In 2005, I was in Greenville, Texas as an assistant coach.”
Huntington started the 2005 season 2-0. The only time Huntington started 3-0 was in 1999.
“In 1999, I was the head golf pro on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.”
None of these Huntington kids were born when that happened. If they want to hear how it was done all they need to do id go to the principal’s office and talk to Shane Stover who was on that team.
The team will take on Hemphill Friday night on the road at 7:30 looking to hit the mark.
“We have a scheme in place and a plan,” Colvert said. “It will come down to who is more physical. They have two great backs. We are not going to shut them down but if we can go in and slow them down or stop them once or twice and our offense cam come to the table then we have a shot.”
Knowing they are leaving a mark in the program history books, the players are not scared of the obstacles in front of them.
“We are not looking at the odds against us,” lineman Colton Kelley said. “Every game could be our last. Every play could be our last. That is how we play and practice.”
