Flint woman involved in kidnapping-for-ransom scheme pleads not guilty

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint woman accused for her part in the kidnapping of a Van Zandt County girl appeared in court Thursday for arraignment.
Courtney Michelle Odum, 21, pleaded not guilty in Judge Chris Davis' court to charges of kidnapping and smuggling of person under 18.
Odum appeared in court over Zoom. During the hearing, her attorney expressed a desire to exercise her right to a speedy trial, saying she has been held since June and he has yet to receive discovery on the case.
The prosecutor said the district attorney’s office was also waiting on discovery from federal authorities.
Odum was arrested in May. She is accused of teaming up with Austen Lyn Walker, 22, of Fruitvale, to kidnap a girl in order to collect ransom. Odum was later arrested in Missouri after authorities say she bailed on the scheme. Walker was arrested and the girl was rescued in Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.