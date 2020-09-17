Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon and come to an end as they progress southward this evening. Temperatures will be dropping into 70s behind the rainfall this evening and into the 60s overnight with mostly cloudy skies. A few clouds linger into early tomorrow morning, but skies will gradually clear through the day Friday. Expect warm temperatures, but lower humidity Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Clear skies Friday evening will make for great football weather with temperatures in the 70s by game time. The weekend looks very nice with lots of sunshine and lower humidity. Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s in many places early Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs reaching the lower 80s. A disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico could move closer to the Texas coast over the weekend, introducing a slight chance of rain to southern counties of Deep East Texas Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will gradually be warming through next week.