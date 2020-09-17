East Texas bar owner reacts to Gov. Abbott’s ruling on bars

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - While bars will remain closed, some East Texas bar owners are not happy with his decision.
Owner of Outlaws in Longview, Melissa Lynn Kelly says she can’t believe that other establishments get to loosen their capacity restrictions while some bars had to apply for food licenses as a work-around to remain open. Kelly describes how she felt when she heard the news.
“My heart sank. you know. I’m open thanks to having a food license and the grace of God, but my heart sank for those people who can’t get a food license.”
Bars have been ordered to close since June.
