East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices remain firm to higher this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week all weight class average prices ended firm in the lighter classes weighing from 400 pounds and down while the classes over 400 pounds ended a full 3 to 5 dollars higher.
Buying interest was good and aggressing today on a good quality offering of feeder calves, according to the East Texas Livestock report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows trended a full dollar fifty higher while the slaughter bulls stayed mostly firm.
Rains across much of Texas and the northern grazing regions encouraged wheat planting and allowed stockers to become aggressive in securing inventory for winter grazing.
