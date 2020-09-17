Canton ISD Supt. Brian Nichols

(KLTV) - The Canton community is a very resilient community, as evidenced by its response to natural disasters over the years. Now they’re faced with the pandemic and a new school year, like the rest of the country.
Dr. Brian Nichols, superintendent of Canton ISD, said today that the school year has gotten off to a fairly smooth start for the district.
“It’s been fairly smooth, overall. We have tried to keep operations as normal as possible from the start of school,” he said, noting that the district did open three days later than planned to give teachers a bit more time to prepare for the new challenges of teaching online in addition to classroom teaching.
Also, the district has implemented a page on the website for reporting cases of COVID-19 in the district.
“We try to be as transparent as we can to make sure our parents and community are comfortable with what we’re doing. Again, safety for our kids has got to be our number one priority,” Nichols said.
