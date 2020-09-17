Appeals court commutes death sentence of Texas inmate

Appeals court commutes death sentence of Texas inmate
(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press | September 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 3:12 PM

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - Texas' highest criminal court has commuted the death sentence of a Mexican man after agreeing with findings he was ineligible to be executed because of intellectual disability.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday changed 43-year-old Juan Lizcano’s death sentence to a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lizcano was convicted of capital murder in the November 2005 shooting death of 28-year-old Dallas Police Officer Brian Jackson.

Testimony at his trial showed Lizcano had the communication skills of an 8- to 10-year-old. The Supreme Court in 2002 barred execution of intellectually disabled people.

