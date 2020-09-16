Union Grove seeking new Week 4 opponent after game canceled

Union Grove (Source: KLTV)
By Caleb Beames | September 16, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 1:43 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Union Grove Lions are looking for a new week 4 opponent.

The Lions were set to take on Maud Friday night, but the Cardinals backed out of the game on Wednesday according to Union Grove coach Scotty Laymance.

“We both had a bye week next week so we were hoping we could have just moved it back a week,” Laymance said. “It just didn’t work that way. They needed more time off.”

Laymance said he is actively looking for a team to fill in the void left by Maud and hopes to have a game set by early Thursday.

