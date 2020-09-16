Tyler Transit to host virtual open house for route study

TYLER, Texas - The public is invited to attend two virtual open houses to be held by the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) in an effort to improve bus service within the City of Tyler. The purpose of the open house is to gather input on how the bus routes can be improved.
The virtual open houses will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. and a second one from 6 to 7 p.m. The public can join the meetings using the website link and information below or QR code provided.
Meeting link: https://tooledesign.zoom.us/j/96959806683
Meeting ID: 969 5980 6683
One tap mobile: +16513728299, 96959806683#
Residents can submit questions and comments through the Contact Us page on the MPO’s website or by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com.