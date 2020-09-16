Tyler community artists will begin painting mural on Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Keep Tyler Beautiful committee is having community members begin working on a mural on loop 323 in Tyler beginning Thursday.
Eight local artists were chosen ranging from 14 years old to 60, to sketch 520 feet of mural space between Fry Street and New Copeland Road. As the previous mural faded over time, city officials explain the importance of involving the community on a project that will be seen by thousands.
“Part of our goal is to involve the community in this beautification project, and that’s exactly what we did. These are local artists that are having a say on what goes on this concrete wall,” Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Belen Casillas said.
Artists will begin sketching Thursday and painting on Friday. The final mural will be completed in October.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.